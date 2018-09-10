Nadal dominates the top spot at ATP rankings

Madrid: Spain’s Rafael Nadal has managed to clinch the No.1 spot in the Association of Tennis Professionals’ (ATP) men’s world singles rankings released on Monday, ahead of Switzerland’s Roger Federer.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic jumped three spots to third after he captured his third US Open title and 14th overall grand slam with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory over Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, who fell to fourth spot, reports Efe news.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev came in fifth, ahead of Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, sixth and seventh respectively.

Kevin Anderson of South Africa fell four spots to ninth in the rankings after he lost 7-5, 6-2, 7-6(2) to eighth-placed Dominic Thiem of Austria in the US Open round of 16.