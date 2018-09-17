Nadal stays at the top in ATP rankings

Spain’s Rafael Nadal has managed to maintain the No. 1 spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,760 points.

The Spaniard continued to lead the rankings despite his forced retirement at the US Open over a knee injury, which also made him miss the Davis Cup semifinal against France on Sunday, reports Efe news.

Top-10 list witnessed no change as Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is still occupying the third position, followed by Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

Meanwhile, Argentine Guido Andreozzi rocketed 11 places to the 97th, following his victory at the Pekao Szczecin Open played at Szczecin, Poland against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.