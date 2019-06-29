Nadda launches scathing attack on AAP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President J.P. Nadda today launched an attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, saying that it has become a laughing stock.

Addressing party workers on the second day of the state working committee”s meeting, he said that the BJP will form the government in Delhi in the 2010 Assembly elections as the city needs a leadership with serious vision.

“The leaders here have talked about the Delhi government… They (AAP) have become a laughing stock. Delhi being the national capital needs serious leadership,” Nadda said.

He said that the people of Delhi, who gave 67 out of 70 seats to the AAP in the last assembly polls, have realised their mistake and “want to replace it (AAP) now”.

“I am fully confident that we will succeed in Delhi.”

Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics in the country. Hailing Modi for his leadership skills, Nadda said: “He (Modi) has not only changed the picture of the country but also changed the culture of politics in the nation.

“It is for the first time in the country that the people have rejected casteism and vote bank politics and chose the development of the country.”