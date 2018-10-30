Naidu lauds Sikhs for primary duty to serve others

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu today lauded Guru Nanak Devji for his “commitment to serve the poorest of the poor” and for laying the foundation of a community whose “primary duty lies in serving the people”.

“Guru Nanakji, the founder of Sikhism, made immense contribution to this great nation with his commitment to serve the poorest of the poor, irrespective of cast creed and religion. He laid the foundation to build a society whose primary duty lies in serving the people,” Naidu said while releasing a book, ‘Prominent Sikhs of India’, authored by Prabhleen Singh of Panjab University.

The book, which highlights the lives of 50 distinguished Sikhs of India, was released on the occasion of the 550th birth celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. Naidu also praised the Sikh community for their readiness to defend the nation whenever the need arose, adding that the book will serve as inspiration to the youth of today.

“Indian history is witness to the fact that Sikhs have always shielded the nation whenever the need arose… In my view, this literary piece is a celebration and a salute to the highest summit of professional excellence and social responsibility attained by these exemplary Sikhs of India,” he said, according to a statement issued from his office.