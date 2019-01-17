Nairobi hotel attack: Death toll reach 21

According to the information given by the police, the death toll in Nairobi hotel attack has increased to 21.

“We wish to inform that six other bodies were found at the scene and one police officer succumbed to his injuries,” Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet told the media late Wednesday.

Twenty-eight people were admitted to hospitals and “five terrorists were eliminated”, Efe news quoted Boinnet as saying.

The victims comprise 16 Kenyans, one Briton, one American, and three people of African descent who have not yet been identified, said Boinnet.

“We have arrested two individuals who we have very strong reasons to believe facilitated the attack and are in our custody assisting the police with their investigations,” he said.

The Kenyan Red Cross said in a statement late Wednesday that their psychosocial teams had reached 341 people with more expected to receive counselling through a hotline and at Chiromo mortuary.

Earlier Wednesday, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the police operation at the 14 Riverside complex over, with all terrorists “eliminated”.