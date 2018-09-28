Names of first guests on ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 6 revealed!

The names of first guests on the sixth season of filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show “Koffee With Karan” is out and Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone will be the first guest on the show.

Karan announced on Twitter on Friday that the first episode will be about “girl power”.

“The first cup of ‘koffee’ is all about girl power! Welcome Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on episode 1, season 6 of ‘Koffee With Karan’ on Star World India and Hotstar,” Karan tweeted.

The grapevine was earlier abuzz that the first episode of the season will have Alia along with her “Brahmastra” co-actor and rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor, who was earlier in a relationship with Deepika.

“Koffee With Karan” has seen a gamut of A-listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Salim Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji among many others in the past seasons.