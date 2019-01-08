Narendra Modi’s biopic: Vivek Oberoi brutally trolled over his look as Modi

Mumbai: One after the other shockers are given to the politicians and to the public before 2019 elections, earlier than this Bollywood actor Anupam Kher released the trailer of his upcoming movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ which did not go too well with few politicians and people while the trailer was appreciated by some and neglected by the others. Now, actor Vivek Oberoi shared his first look as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Modi’s biopic ahead of 2019 elections but the twitterati trolled him brutally over his look.

The trend of trolling one star after the other is prevalent on the social networking sites in fact it is always one public figure featured in about all the trolls and memes for a couple of days till someone else comes up with something that does not go well with the people.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis was present in the poster launch of Narendra Modi’s biopic while he also took to twitter to give a brief about the movie; he tweeted a picture from the launch and captioned it as: “This film is set to create history today with the poster launch of a film based on the life of world leader born in India, a RajYogi in true sense! Congratulations to this team who is going to be a winning team, eventually.”

While Vivek Oberoi expressed his happiness on the poster launch event and said that he hopes to become a better person by the end of the shoot and calls himself a fan of PM Modi.

On the other hand, as soon as the picture of the poster was posted on the social media, the users began to compare Vivek’s look to PM Modi in a funny way.

Here is the picture of Vivek as Modi:-

जय हिन्द. జై హింద్. ஜெய் ஹிந்த். Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏 We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey. #AkhandBharat #PMNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/t0lQVka7mJ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 7, 2019

