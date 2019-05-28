Narendra Modi meets Pranab Mukherjee, seeks blessings

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi met former President Pranab Mukherjee and sought his blessings after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emphatic win in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a tweet, Modi called Mukherjee a “statesman”. “Meeting PranabDa is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation. Sought his blessings during our meeting,” Modi said.

Since leading the BJP to a victory in the Lok Sabha battle, Modi has been meeting senior leaders ahead of his swearing in on Thursday. Mukherjee served as President from 2012 to 2017.

