Natasha wants to live a normal life and it’s my job to protect her: Varun

Mumbai: Bollywood versatile actor Varun Dhawan who was last seen in the recently released movie ‘October’, said that Natasha Dalal want to live a normal life away from the limelight and it is his job to protect her.

While talking to the media when asked why it is so hard to talk about your relationship, he went on to say: “I feel like it takes away my personal life and that is the only reason I don’t talk about it. Because then (whether) you are in or not in (a relationship), they are going write something here and write something there.Is she uncomfortable with the attention? “Yeah, she is a normal girl. She is a normal kid and she wants to just live a normal life and its my job to protect her.”

Asked if it is hard to conduct a normal relationship when you are an actor, he said,”I think it is too hard to have a relationship in general in 2018, but I think that if you want to be in it and are in the right phase of life then you can do it… The main thing in life is that you’re happy and you don’t have to prove anything to anybody. That’s why I don’t talk about it.”

Varun also opened up on his marriage plans.

“I am not someone who just wants to be not married. I believe in the institution and I don’t think there should be an age and date for this, but there should be a feeling that it is the right time and when you feel it then get married.”