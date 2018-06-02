National Register of Citizens is a primary agenda of state govt: Assam CM

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a primary and priority agenda of the state government. He also said the government was providing all logistic support for a complete and flawless NRC, the updation of which is going on under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Sonowal said this while meeting the representatives of 29 students' bodies and indigenous people's organisations and added the government would take up a time-bound action plan…

He also said the government was providing all logistic support for a complete and flawless NRC, the updation of which is going on under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Sonowal said this while meeting the representatives of 29 students’ bodies and indigenous people’s organisations and added the government would take up a time-bound action plan for the implementation of Assam Accord.

The Chief Minister also said a comprehensive and exhaustive mechanism would be adopted for the protection of tribal belt and block, constitutional safeguard of indigenous people of the state. He eloquently made it clear that the government is working in tandem with the Central government for sealing of the remaining portions of India-Bangladesh border by December 31, 2018.

He also said the government is taking the help of barbed fencing, smart fencing as well as technological solutions for sealing the entire stretch of the international border that Assam shares with Bangladesh.