Natural gas pipeline explosion in China, 24 injured

According to the information given by the authorities, twenty four people were seriously injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in China’s Guizhou province.

Gas leaked from a section of the pipeline operated by PetroChina in Shazi town followed by the explosion and fire on Sunday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

The pipeline was automatically shut down. The fire was put out early Monday morning. No casualties were reported but eight of the injured were in critical condition. An investigation into the leak was underway.