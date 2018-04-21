Navi Mumbai Commissioner rejects parole application of Abu Salem

THANE: Navi Mumbai Commissioner today rejected the 45-days parole application of 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem. Earlier, terror convict Abu Salem had appealed to the prison department from his Taloja jail cell and had asked for a parole of 45 days for his wedding. Salem is presently facing trial for a string of gangland killings and extortion and is convicted of terrorism. According to sources, he is known to have fixed May 5 as the auspicious day for…

THANE: Navi Mumbai Commissioner today rejected the 45-days parole application of 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem. Earlier, terror convict Abu Salem had appealed to the prison department from his Taloja jail cell and had asked for a parole of 45 days for his wedding.

Salem is presently facing trial for a string of gangland killings and extortion and is convicted of terrorism. According to sources, he is known to have fixed May 5 as the auspicious day for the the nikah with the 27-year-old Mumbra woman.

Family members of Kausar Bahar were reportedly questioned by the police about the validity of Salem’s claim. Salem had claimed he had married her “over the phone” during a train journey, when he was being taken to Lucknow for a court hearing under police escort.

While the woman went on to say that the news reports of her marriage had defamed her and no one else is ready tyo marry her and she was ready to sign the nikahnama with Salem.