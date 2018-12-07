Navya Naveli’s Birthday Party pics are out

By
Team Pardaphash
-
navya birthday

Navya Naveli celebrated her 21st birthday celebration and it appeared to be just perfect as she was joined by her family and besties Shloka Birla, Navya, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor to the party.

View this post on Instagram

We love you Navs. Always and forever.

A post shared by Shloka (@shlokabirla) on

Bollywood News,Bollywood Breaking News,Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, Navya, Navya Naveli Birthday pics, Navya Naveli's Birthday Party pics, Shanaya Kapoor, Shloka Birla

Navya Naveli celebrated her 21st birthday celebration and it appeared to be just perfect as she was joined by her family and besties Shloka Birla, Navya, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor to the party. View this post on Instagram We love…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH