Navya Naveli’s Birthday Party pics are out

View this post on Instagram

The years didn’t fly by, they took their time, and you earned every single one of them! We grew up together, you and I, figuring it out as we went along … here we are at 21 a far cry from this 6 month old, that I really didn’t know what to make of! HAPPY BIRTHDAY NOUV, you make it look easy, even when it isn’t. I ♥️ U