Nawazuddin never thought of becoming “successful actor”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui today went on to say that at the time when he studied theatre, the thought of becoming a “successful actor” or “star” never crossed his mind.

What he wanted to do was explore as many characters as possible. Now he hopes to internalize characters as much as he can.

The acclaimed actor spoke about this in Saavn’s podcast “Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev”, read a statement.

Nawazuddin said: “We used to read books when we were in NSD (National School of Drama) and our teacher also told us that we have many characters inside every human. What is important is how we discover them and bring them out in our acting…

“The teacher said, ‘There are thousand characters inside a human’. This thing got stuck in my head.

“I tried to find it out. So I thought that whenever I will act, I will discover it inside me. So these thoughts came to my head and I never thought that I wanted to become a successful actor or a star.

“This thought never came in my mind that I will do films one day while I was in theatre. The only thought that came in my mind while doing theatre was that I have to explore as much as I can and bring it all out.”