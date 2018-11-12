Naxalism in Chhattisgarh spread due to Congress: Yogi

Accusing Congress party of spreading Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Naxalism in Chhattisgarh spread due to Congress.

Addressing a public rally in Bhillai, Yogi Adityanath said: “Naxalism in Chhattisgarh spread due to Congress. They made a breeding ground for the Naxals here. The Congress is shamelessly glorifying the Naxals as revolutionaries. Congress’s culture is just to promote loot, Naxalism and corruption.”

Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress of creating obstacles in the path of development and ignoring national interests. “Congress always creates obstacles in development. They are the biggest obstacle even in the construction of the Ram Temple. Congress is only interested in vote bank politics and have completely ignored national interests,” he said.

Hailing the current Raman Singh-led government in the state, he said the welfare programmes have benefited the state public, who according to him, were now looking forward to re-elect BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Criticizing the previous Ajit Jogi-led government, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “When they were in power, Congress openly promoted corruption. They never made policies for farmers and the poor. Under Raman Singh and Modi governments, Chhattisgarh has made great strides. It was earlier known as a ‘bimaru’ state, but Raman Singh has changed the face of Chhattisgarh. Hospitals, educational institutions and stadiums have been built under him, strengthening the infrastructure of the state. Surplus electricity was also achieved due to Raman Singh’s efforts.

All such things did not happen during the previous Congress regime here.”

On Saturday, while addressing a rally in Lormi, Yogi Adityanath said that once the Ram Temple is built in his ‘maternal state’ Chhattisgarh, it will also be constructed in Ayodhya too.

Claiming that the BJP has been tirelessly working for the rights and welfare of the poor, he had said, “For the first time after independence, a Prime Minister announced that no poor in India will be without a house by 2022. Had there not been a BJP government at the Centre, people in Chhattisgarh wouldn’t have got houses which they are receiving now.”

The first phase of the state assembly elections will be held in 18 constituencies across eight districts on Monday, while the remaining 72 constituencies will go to polls on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.