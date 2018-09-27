NDCP talks about creating tower authority: Manoj Sinha

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said that NDCP (Network Device Control Protocol) talk about creating tower authority. The official name of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) will be renamed to DCRAI (Digital Communications Regulatory Authority of India).

“Now, I should address you as Digital Communications Regulator,” Sinha told TRAI chairman RS Sharma from the dais at Annual General Meeting of telecom infrastructure body TAIPA.

The minister had earlier in the day shared about the change in name of Telecom Commission – apex decision-making body at the Department of Telecom – to Digital Communications Commission.

At the event, Sinha said that telecom infrastructure had played a vital role in the development of telecom market in the country by “enabling rapid roll out of towers, from a mere one lakh in 2006 to 4.71 lakh currently”.

Sinha said NDCP 2018 is transformational in the sense that it lays down a quantifiable objective – $100 billion investment, 50 Mbps download speeds.

“NDCP talks about creating tower authority. The policy very clearly lays down to prepare India for digital tomorrow,” Sinha said.