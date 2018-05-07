Need to perform better than what I do in India: Anupam on international project

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, talking about his international project he said that he needs to perform better than what he does in India and he will be representing his country. Expressing happiness about his international film, Anupam Kher took to tweet: "Whenever I am doing an international film or series, in my mind I feel I am officially representing my country and I have to…

Expressing happiness about his international film, Anupam Kher took to tweet: “Whenever I am doing an international film or series, in my mind I feel I am officially representing my country and I have to give my bestest. I get a sense of extra responsibility. Looking forward to a great experience.”

The 63-year-old also shared a video on the micro-blogging site, in which he said: “Right now I am going from London to Belford to do a series called ‘Mrs Wilson’. My role is really good. Whenever I sign an international project, I get a feeling that I need to perform really good as I am representing my country. I need to perform better than what I do in India.”

On the work front, ‘Mrs Wilson’ is a period drama inspired by the memoir of Alison Wilson. Anupam was recently nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the BAFTA TV Awards 2018 for his role in another series, ‘The Boy with The Topknot’.