Neerja gave Sonam a chance to prove herself as an actor: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor who is a part of the recently released movie ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, said that Sonam Kapoor makes the bravest choices when it comes to choosing a movie. Like, Neerja gave her a chance to prove herself as an actor.

“She is making such brave choices. ‘Neerja’ was a film that broke many myths. It gave Sonam a chance to prove herself as an actor. I am thankful to (director) Ram Madhvani for believing in Sonam.

“Now I feel ‘Ek Ladki…’ gives Sonam another opportunity to prove what she’s worth. Her performance is not over pitched. She is never over dramatic because she relates with real people and situations through her first hand experiences. She’s widely read and travelled. She connects to her character in ‘Ek Ladki…’ and expresses the character’s emotions with such natural grace,” Anil said with pride in his voice.

According to Anil, it is necessary for an “actor to make risky choices in life” and he is “glad” that Sonam has played the role of a lesbian in the film.

“Whether it is mainstream actors or filmmakers, they’ve always done the unexpected. Raj Kapoor Saab’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’ and Guru Dutt’s ‘Kagaz Ke Phool’ didn’t work at the box office on release. In retrospect they are regarded as master works. One has to make risky choices in life. I am so glad Sonam is doing it so early in her career,” he added.