NEET 2019: Paper Analysis and Expected difficulty level

NEET is the most awaited and the most sought after examination for candidates who seek admission to medical and Dental courses. There have been several decisions made regarding the conduction of NEET 2019 examination since March 2018, and it has been finally decided that the exam will be held once a year and that too in pen and paper mode.

This article is based on the level of difficulty which candidates can expect in the upcoming exam.

Expected level of difficulty in NEET 2019

Since there have been many changes brought regarding the conduction and even in the pattern of the examination,doubt still lingers in the minds of students pertaining to its level of difficulty. CBSE has brought in changes that advised students to focus entirely on CBSE syllabus for preparation of the examination, based on the level of difficulty faced by students in the year 2018.

According to the sources, the level of difficulty in the upcoming exam will be the same as that set during NEET 2018.

The paper would comprise of MCQ type questions from Biology, Chemistry and Physics. The marks for the individual section are distributes as follows:

Biology section would include 90 questions for 360 marks whereas Physics and Chemistry each having 45 questions of 180 marks each which makes the total score of the examination to be of 720 marks.

Marking scheme

Each correct answer will give+4 marks whereas each wrong answer will have negative marks of -1 marks. Unanswered questions will not be counted as the wrong answer.

Tips to prepare for NEET examination 2019

The exam preparations should be done strategically and with the right attitude since the exam holds greater importance for admission to MBBS/ BDS. Apart from this, admission to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) is also done on the basis of NEET score. Therefore, pertaining to the importance of the exam, the preparations have to be done with care and dedication.

Know the syllabus

The syllabus for NEET 2019 will be based on the subjects of class 11th and 12th. It has been suggested by the experts that students should pay equal attention to NCERT as well as other competitive books in order to be abreast with the subject matter. Be well verse with the basics, prepare notes to polish them during revision time. Take mock tests and practice previous year papers.Jot down important points and formulae from all the topics as soon after the completion of each chapter.

NTA had provided access to practice for the exam by converting more than 2,600 of their centers into Practice centers where candidates could practice and take up mock tests in CBT mode. This service was provided to give a fine idea about the types of questions which will be asked in the entrance test as well as to get acquainted with the difficulty level.

Changes brought about in the examination

NTA will be the exam conducting authority for all the higher education entrance exam from 2019 which were earlier under the purview of CBSE. The most important changes bought about examination are as follows:

1. NEET 2019, unlike JEE Main will be conducted once a year solely through pen and paper mode.

2. NTA will be the exam conducting authority.

3. NTA has provided access to thecenters at district and sub-district levels known as Test Practice Centres for students in order to acquaint them with the current changes made in the test.

4. The syllabus, language choice, nature of questions, pattern of the exam and the examination fee will remain the same.