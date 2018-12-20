Neha Kakkar alleged breakup with Himansh Kohli and thereafter!

News of Singer Neha Kakkar’s alleged breakup with TV actor Himansh Kohli had been the topic of dicussion on social media. Much has been speculated about how she has taken the break-up badly. Neha Kakkar is currently, ruling the charts with Simmba’s hit song Aankh Marey, Neha definitely is the toast of the crowds.

Now, the singer seems to indicating that her past is behind her. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram, possibly from a holiday, with a cryptic message that said: “Women Glow Differently When They are Treated Right and Loved Properly! #PositiveVibesOnly #Happy #NehaKakkar.”