Neha Kakkar to judge ‘Indian Idol 10’, check out the entire judging panel!

Mumbai: Bollywood ace singer Neha Kakkar who was last seen in the latest YouTube video sung by her ‘Oh Humsafar’ along with Himansh Kohli, will next be seen in the judging panel of ‘Indian Idol season 10’. Veteran singer Anu Malik and Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani will join her on the judging panel of “Indian Idol” that will soon premiere on Sony Entertainment Television.

Expressing her happiness on judging the show to the media, Neha went on to say: “I’m thrilled and excited to be associated with the one of the best platforms on television in India for singing talent. My singing career began with me being a contestant on this show and now I’m going to judge it.”

“Life has truly come full circle. I instantly took the offer to judge ‘Indian Idol’ because I know the journey from being judged to judging on the same stage is going to be a memorable experience for me.”

Recalling the time when she competed on the show in 2006, she said: “I still remember the excitement on being shortlisted and selected in Top 10. I will give full credit to the ‘Indian Idol’ platform for grooming me as a singer and shaping my career.”

Though she didn’t win the competition, she made a name for herself in Bollywood. Neha is best known for hit tracks like “Sunny sunny”, “Manali trance” and “Aao raja”.