Neha Kakkar trolled for her emotional breakdowns in Indian Idol auditions| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Bollywood ace singer Neha Kakkar who is presently seen in the judging panel of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol season 10’ along with Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik, have been trolled for her emotional breakdowns during the Indian Idol auditions.

The troll mentioned that she becomes a butt of joke when she cry almost after every other performances, it also mentioned that the judges choose contestants not on the basis of their singing skills but on the basis of their poor background and sad stories.

Here are the trolls that she shared along with the perfect answer she could give to all those who are trolling her for crying:-