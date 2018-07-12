Neha Kakkar trolled for her emotional breakdowns in Indian Idol auditions| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Bollywood ace singer Neha Kakkar who is presently seen in the judging panel of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol season 10’ along with Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik, have been trolled for her emotional breakdowns during the Indian Idol auditions.
The troll mentioned that she becomes a butt of joke when she cry almost after every other performances, it also mentioned that the judges choose contestants not on the basis of their singing skills but on the basis of their poor background and sad stories.
Here are the trolls that she shared along with the perfect answer she could give to all those who are trolling her for crying:-
Getting #Trolled for Crying! Next time Plz Troll Me for my Loud Laughter as well. Infact Why Dont You Troll Me for Helping the Needy People?? .. Anyway! Whatever it is, This is how I Am “Jaisi Real Life Mein Hoon, Waisi Hi Camera Ke Aage” CAMERA CANT CHANGE MY PERSONALITY! Yes I Am An Emotional Girl and Really Proud of it! I Have a Heart that feels people’s Emotions.. Many people these days have become Heartless/ Emotionless.. I don’t wanna become like them 🙏🏼 If I find something funny, I Laugh my lungs out, if I find something sad, it makes me Cry.. This is how I am and I’ll remain the same till I’m alive!! I have not only Cried but I’ve also Helped people several times and I will keep doing that!! Nothing can change me!! Infact people Love me for what I Am and for what I Do! ♥️ 🤗 .. .. P.S. This trolling and those memes made Me laugh too 🙈 They’re actually Funny 🤣 and Btw.. We (#IndianIdol) Only take #GoodSingers ahead, Not the ones who have #SadStories! . #NehaKakkar . . #IndianIdol10 @sonytvofficial