Neha Pendse shares her hot bikini pics on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

TBT thick yet happy me .. so, am almost 12 kgs lighter than what I was in this pic.. but surprisingly I got more compliments for my curvy size then 😅😛.. I love myself irrespective of any size .. probably happier now, coz I managed to sort, understand and solve my medical issues and knock those extra kilos off me .. you is beautiful in any size just make sure you is healthy and taken care of !! #transformation #dedication #fit #healthy #love #happy