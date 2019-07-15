Nepal floods death toll from reaches 59

New Delhi/Kathmandu: According to the information given by the officials, the death toll from the monsoon floods and landslides in Nepal and northeastern India has increased to 59.

In Nepal, a total of 55 people died, while 30 others are listed as missing and 33 were injured by the torrential rains that have lashed many cities across Nepal since last Thursday, flooding homes in the southern Tarai plains and causing landslides in the hilly region of the Himalayan nation, the Efe news reported.

“As we are collecting reports, the death toll may rise,” Bed Nidhi Khanal, chief of the Emergency Operation Centre, said.

The emergency management official, whose office is under the Home Ministry, added that seven helicopters had been sent to different hilly districts hit by the landslides, but they are unable to rescue stranded people due to bad weather.

“The rescue operation will continue tomorrow (Monday),” he said. Addressing the State Affairs Committee of the Federal Parliament, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa said Sunday that 33,000 people had been affected by torrential monsoon rains in 28 districts. He added that more than 2,000 people had been rescued.