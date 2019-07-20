Netanyahu becomes Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu has become Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and has also surpassed the record set by the country’s founding father.

Netanyahu has led for 4,876 days – one more than Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben Gurion. He secured his fifth term earlier this year but has called fresh elections after failing to form a government.

Netanyahu is currently facing a series of possible corruption charges and calls for him to resign. He has denied any wrongdoing and alleges that the case is politically motivated.

Netanyahu won his first election in 1996, becoming Israel’s youngest-ever prime minister at the age of 46. He is also the first leader born after the creation of the state in 1948.