Netflix aims to create more original content targeting global audiences

Seoul: US streaming giant Netflix Inc. today went on to say that that it aims to create more original content targeting global audiences regardless of their nationality or language.

Netflix, which started as a video rental firm in 1997, currently has over 189 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying both original and licensed TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages, Yonhap news agency reported.

“We spent $8 billion last year to create original content,” Andy Law, director of product design, told the media here, adding that Netflix is committed to providing more original shows. He did not disclose the budget allocated for this endeavour.

Netflix said it will produce more programs in languages other than English as part of efforts to fund high-quality foreign-language content and provide them to audiences around the world.

“We want to create content that can be intuitionally understood by the global audience, beyond language barriers,” Kim Min-young, a Netflix representative, said.

“Kingdom”, Netflix’s first original Korean drama, to be streamed from Friday, will have subtitles in 27 languages and be dubbed into 12 languages, with more to be added.