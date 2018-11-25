Never used Mann Ki Baat to raise political issues, says Modi

New Delhi: Addressing the nation in his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he have never used Mann Ki Baat to raise political issues instead it has always been a platform to raise social relevance issues.

“I have never used Mann Ki Baat to raise political issues or tom-tom government’s achievements. It has been a platform where issues of social relevance have been raised,” Modi said in the 50th episode of his radio address.

He insisted that it has always been a medium for him to connect with the masses and know their aspirations.

“Some people wonder as to what I get out of this? Well, it gives me immense satisfaction when people write back to tell me that they listen to the Mann Ki Baat with their family and feel as if a family elder is speaking to them and telling them their own words and thoughts,” the Prime Minister said.