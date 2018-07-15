New batch of 2,922 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir

Jammu: According to the information given by the police, a fresh batch of 2,922 pilgrims left for Kashmir Valley in order to complete their Amarnath Yatra.

Since the time Yatra have been started, more than 1, 76,000 pilgrims have already performed the annual pilgrimage.

The police further went on to say: “Two escorted convoy of 121 vehicles carrying the 2,922 Yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for the Valley.”

“Of these, 1,442 are heading to the Baltal base camp while the 1,480 others are going to the Pahalgam base camp.”

The pilgrimage will end on August 26 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

Devotees offer prayers inside the Himalayan Cave Shrine that houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.