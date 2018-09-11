New Delhi: Five men dead after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning sewer

New Delhi: According to the information given by the sources, in an incident that took place in New Delhi’s Moti nagar area killed at least five men after they inhaled toxic fumes while cleaning sewer.

The victims – Sarfaraz, Pankaj, Raja and Umesh and Vishal – were aged between 22 and 30 years. Two died on the spot; the others were declared dead after being brought to the hospital.

Around 3 pm, the staff at Capital Green-DLF apartments informed the police that five labourers were trapped in a sewer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj said.

Umesh and Sarfaraz, working with the housekeeping department of the locality, were forced to enter the sewer by the contractor after three others who went inside did not come out, she said.

The contractor also did not provide safety equipment to the men, she said.

“This is not the first incident such incident has taken place in the city. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is clearly responsible for this incident. They had promised that technologies will be used for the cleaning of sewer, but even after so many deaths, same old methods are being used. They are playing with the lives of the innocents’,” said BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Madan.

The government has ordered a probe into the deaths and has sought a report within three days.