‘New Honda Amaze’ to launch in India tomorrow, here are the features!

The famous automobile company Honda which is known for its brand name and durability has yet managed to officially announce the launch of New Honda Amaza in India tomorrow and the compact sedan was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

Features & Specifications of ‘New Honda Amaze’:-

1. The Amaze will debut a diesel CVT option for the first time in its segment. Built on a new platform, the new Amaze has adopted an upmarket styling, thereby moving away from its Brio roots.

2. The City and the Civic connection is evident in the new rectangular headlamps and the thick chrome slat across the fascia.

3. The prominent angular lines make it look bigger as well. Even at the back, the new tail light styling is in line with the new European design language.

4. On the inside, the City inspiration extends to the beige and black dashboard.

5. The Amaze is known for its spacious cabin and that certainly continues with the new platform as well.

6. It will also make sure that the ride and handling characteristics are improved along with the NVH insulation.

7. Honda will offer climate control as standard on the top-spec trims along with a touchscreen display and rear AC vents.

8. The Amaze will have dual airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist, ISOFIX and reverse parking sensors as a standard fitment.

9. It will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 89bhp/110Nm and the 1.5-litre four-pot diesel putting out 99bhp/200Nm.

10. The five-speed manual gearbox will be standard. However, the CVT which is mated to the 1.5-litre diesel has a power output of 79bhp and 160Nm.