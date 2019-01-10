New Honda City petrol variant launched: Specs, price and other details!

One of the most famous automobile companies Honda which is known to be giving best quality features and specifications, have launched its all new ‘Honda City’ petrol variant in India priced at Rs. 12.75 lakh.

The new trim — ZX MT — is powered by a 1.5 litre petrol powertrain mated with a manual transmission and comes with added features like rear parking sensors, six airbags, LED headlights, daylight running lamps, LED tail lights, electric sunroof, 16-inch alloys, automatic rain sensing wipers and a touchscreen infotainment system.

The City’s 1.5 litre, four-cylinder engine produces 119 PS of peak power at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,600 rpm.

The Honda City is 4,440 mm long, 1,485 mm tall and 1,695mm wide and has a kerb weight of 1,085 kg.

The company said it has brought in the new trim due to high demand from buyers for top spec petrol variant in manual transmission. Currently, Honda also sells an automatic version of the sedan.