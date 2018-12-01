New Hyundai Palisade SUV is supposed to go on sale in the US in 2020

Hyndai has announced that his ner car Hundai Palisade SUV is supposed to be come in the market of USA in 2020 with the latest features and specifications that no other car can beat.

The Palisade is the largest car that Hyundai offers at the moment (in international markets), and is even larger than the Santa Fe XL that is sold in US. The Hyundai Palisade is closely linked to Kia’s Telluride and measures in at 4,981mm in length, 1,976mm in width, 1,750mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,901mm.

On the mechanical front, the Palisade is powered by 3.8-litre V6 petrol that produces 295hp and 355Nm of torque. This engine is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which can send power to either two wheels or to all-four wheels, depending on the specification. Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drive system comes with the usual driver-selectable Normal, Sport, and Smart modes, plus a newly developed Snow mode for slippery conditions.

The Palisade is available as an eight-seater with three rows of seating or as a seven-seater with ventilated captain seats in the second row, instead of a bench. Features on the SUV include wireless charging, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and the possibility to hook up two devices through Bluetooth at the same time – one for mobile phone connection and the other for audio streaming.

It also has a head-up display, an intercom system, adaptive cruise control and a host of USB charging points dotted around the cabin. Hyundai claims that the roof-mounted AC vents provide a first-in-class diffused airflow, which can be set at partial or fully diffused.

On the outside, the Palisade gets LED headlights and tail-lights, as well a set of 20-inch wheels. Hyundai has made no announcement regarding an India launch as of now. The Palisade is supposed to go on sale in the US in 2020.