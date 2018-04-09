New mining policy to ensure more revenue soon: Himachal CM

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today made it clear that the government will in some time formulate new policies on power and mining on the other hand there has been steps initiated to enhance the hill state's tourism potential. "We will soon bring a new mining policy to ensure more revenue and end illegal quarrying. The policy is in the final stages of preparation and will have penal provision of jail for two years and fine up…

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today made it clear that the government will in some time formulate new policies on power and mining on the other hand there has been steps initiated to enhance the hill state’s tourism potential.

“We will soon bring a new mining policy to ensure more revenue and end illegal quarrying. The policy is in the final stages of preparation and will have penal provision of jail for two years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh for offenders,” Thakur told reporters here.

Listing the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s “achivements” on completion of 100 days in office in the hill state, the Chief Minister said a new policy to facilitate tapping of hydro-electric generation would also be formulated.

He also said that the government will act tough against corruption and a Lokayukta would soon be appointed.

“Hundred days is too short a time period to perform or evaluate the performance of any government. But we have initiated immediate steps to give direction to the state. The results will come in times to come,” he said.

“We have tried to focus our policies on all sections — farmers, fruit growers, women, the senior citizens. We have simultaneously launched 30 new schemes,” he added.

Thakur said the state government will have a clear focus on tourism promotion as well.

“We have allocated funds for development of tourism infrastructure in the state,” the Chief Minister said.

“As much as Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for maintenance of roads and Rs 50 crore for promoting unexplored tourist destinations.