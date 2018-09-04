New York Festival 2.0 is back at Eggspectations, Jaypee Hotels & Resorts

Hear the word “New York” and the image that usually comes to mind is that of gluttony: people indulging in feasts, drinking wine, basically a city that is all about food, shopping and fast paced life. Wandering through the streets of New York in September is a true bliss; add a good food festival and it’s simply a paradise. Jaypee Hotels & Resorts brings authentic New York vibe to Delhi, a festival featuring crafted drinks and unique city-centric dishes.

Being the hit that it was, the second edition of the New York food festival is back on a popular demand in the capital city – Delhi/NCR. Food lovers who are always on the lookout for scrumptious food can end their search and savour the authentic flavor of New York City (NYC), as this festival is all about foodie delights.

The food festival has a plethora of options for its regular guests ranging from some lip smacking pizzas, salads, burgers, hot dogs and many more that is going to make you drool.

Have a look at few mouth-watering dishes that would be included in the food festival:-