New Zealand thrash India to enter WC finals

Indian team was today defeated by the New Zealand team in the semifinal of the World Cup 2019 by 18 runs in a close encounter. New Zealand played class cricket and kept performing under pressure.

New Zealand finished on 239/8 in their 50 overs after rain interrupted play at 46.1 overs into their innings on Tuesday. Jasprit Bumrah had spoken about the wickets slowing down as the 2019 World Cup moved towards the business end and it was evident during the first semi-final at the Old Trafford as the Indian bowlers made full use of the conditions after Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first.

Indian top order batsmen got out early in their innings and it was then some fight back from Dhoni and Jadeja who got Indian team closer to the target but New Zealand bowlers performed brilliantly to take their team to the finals of this big tournament.

Kohli said: “The first half, we were very, very good. With the ball, in the field, we were spot on. We got what we needed at that point. We thought we had restricted New Zealand to a chaseable score on any surface but the way they come out with the ball in the first half-an-hour was what made the difference. We knew we had a good day yesterday and were proud of it. Had a good time in the morning today as well and we had momentum with us. Credit to the New Zealand bowlers, they were really good with the new ball and hit the right areas.”