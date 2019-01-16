Next 6 months will be fruitful for media industry; we hope to beat the growth level: ZEE Entertainment CEO

Stressing emphasis on the growth of the industry, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ZEE Entertainment Punit Goenka said that the next six months will be fruitful for media industry and they hope to beat the growth level going forward in the next couple of quarters as well.

“The next 6 months will be fruitful for the media industry,” Goenka said on January 16.

Talking about the business, he said, “With our advent of the market share gains that we have seen, we hope to beat that growth level going forward in the next couple of quarters as well.”

“We would be looking at 30 percent plus guideline remaining for the next fiscal as well despite our heightened investments in the digital space and television space that we are making by expanding into other regional markets that we are not present in currently,” he added.