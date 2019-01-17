NIA raids 7 places in Punjab, UP in connection with New IS module

As per the information given by thew sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at seven places in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in connection with its ongoing probe into a new Islamic State (IS)-inspired module Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam.

Several teams of the counter-terror probe agency launched the searches simultaneously in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha and Bulandshahr besides Punjab’s Ludhiana, and several places early in the day, a senior NIA official said. The agency has also rounded up a 50-year-old resident of Bulandshahr, who runs a general store and has spent over 25 years in Saudi Arabia.

The raids that were still underway, kicked off after the NIA got leads from those arrested during their interrogation. The agency is looking into the role of a foreign mastermind behind the new module.

The action comes in the wake of a case it registered on December 20 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. On January 11, it had arrested a suspect from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district. Earlier on January 4, Naeem, the alleged arms supplier of the Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam, was arrested from Meerut.