Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra honeymoon plans are out, details here!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied knot on December 1 and 2 in both Hindu and Christian wedding rituals making it a gala affair and now the duo will be hosting a reception for Priyanka’s industry friends on December 20th. Well, the after reception plans of the couple is to go out for a honeymoon trip to Switzerland, reveals a close friend of Priyanka.

Priyanka’s close friend has revealed details about the plan and shared, “PeeCee and Nick will take off for Switzerland by December 28. Their week-long vacation will include a stopover at Montreux; the two plan to ring in the New Year in the resort town on Lake Geneva.”

She also shared that Priyanka wanted to wrap up her work commitments before jetting off for the trip and hence, she dedicated time to finish her work commitments. The newlyweds are also hosting a wedding reception for their close friends, family members and industry colleagues on December 20 where the who’s who of Bollywood can be expected to be in attendance.

“Nick and his family will return to Mumbai on December 18 to be part of the gala,” the friend has been quoted as saying.

Soon after Priyanka and Nick return from their honeymoon, the actor will resume the shoot of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles.