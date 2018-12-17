EntertainmentBollywood Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra is making hot presence on Instagram, see photos ByTeam Pardaphash -December 17, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra is making hot presence on Instagram, see photos Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos are doing round on social media and the sizzling beauty is seen in ethnic or modern outfit and has left her fans awestruck in red-coloured pantsuit. She matched her well tailored red pant suit with white shirt and has taken her fashion sense at a level higher. View this post on Instagram Priyanka Chopra arriving in NYC yesterday.. swipe to see all😍❤️ @priyankachopra @team_pc_ #priyankachopra #priyankakishaadi A post shared by Priyanka & Nick FC👑💅 (@prickfanclub) on Dec 16, 2018 at 4:53am PST View this post on Instagram The power that she has❤️ | New York 📍 #priyankachopra A post shared by Priyanka Chopra-Pedia 🌐 (@priyankapedia) on Dec 16, 2018 at 1:36am PST Bollywood News,Bollywood Breaking News,Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, Instagram, Nick Jonas, Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra photos, Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Priyanka Chopra instagram photos, Priyanka Chopra instagram pics TAGSInstagramNick JonasNick Jonas Priyanka Chopra photosPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra InstagramPriyanka Chopra instagram photosPriyanka Chopra instagram pics Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos are doing round on social media and the sizzling beauty is seen in ethnic or modern outfit and has left her fans awestruck in red-coloured pantsuit. She matched her well tailored red pant suit with white…