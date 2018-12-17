Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra is making hot presence on Instagram, see photos

Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos are doing round on social media and the sizzling beauty is seen in ethnic or modern outfit and has left her fans awestruck in red-coloured pantsuit.

She matched her well tailored red pant suit with white shirt and has taken her fashion sense at a level higher.

