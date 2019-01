NickYanka’s unseen pics from their wedding are too cute to handle!

Mumbai: 2018 was no doubt all about wedding bells and good news from the Bollywood industry almost all the royal weddings happened to be last year. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal got married last month in the grandest manner.

Desi girl and hubby Nick Jonas were the most searched couple last year on the internet and their wedding was indeed a memorable one. The Bollywood actress and American pop singer had a three day ceremony with all the popular Indian functions like Sangeet and Mehendi. They also decided to throw a few receptions for friends, relatives and media.

Sharing pictures from the Hindu wedding ceremony of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Instagam, Sabyasachi gave us a glimpse of her photoshoot as the quintessential Indian bride.

Here’s the pictures:-