Nigeria: 27 dead, 56 injured in twin blasts

Nigeria: According to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in Nigeria’s Mubitown in Adamawa killed at least 27 people and 56 others got injured after two blasts rocked. Two suicide bombers have carried out the attacks on Tuesday, media reported citing Ahmad Sajoh, Adamawa State Commissioner of Information and Strategy. The first blast took place inside the mosque, while the second bomber detonated his improvised Explosive Device near a clothes market outside the same…

Nigeria: According to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in Nigeria’s Mubitown in Adamawa killed at least 27 people and 56 others got injured after two blasts rocked.

Two suicide bombers have carried out the attacks on Tuesday, media reported citing Ahmad Sajoh, Adamawa State Commissioner of Information and Strategy.

The first blast took place inside the mosque, while the second bomber detonated his improvised Explosive Device near a clothes market outside the same mosque.