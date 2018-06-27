Nine dead, 11 injured in Saudi-led coalition strikes

Saudi Arab: According to the information given by the sources, in an incident that took place in the city of Hudaydah killed at least nine people and 11 others got injured in an airstrike by the Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition.

The occupants of the bus that was hit in the attack were inhabitants of Hudaydah, who were attempting to leave the Houthi-controlled city before the Arab coalition begins an all-out offensive to take the city, media reported.

In the past weeks, fighting has taken place as Yemeni government forces, backed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have advanced toward the port city from the south, seizing its international airport.

Hudaydah’s seaport is a critical lifeline for food aid to reach millions of Yemenis living in areas controlled by the Houthis, including the capital Sanaa.

The UN has been trying to prevent an assault that would lead to even greater food insecurity.

At least 26,000 people have been displaced by violence and fears of an impending assault by government troops on Hudaydah, according to UN data.

These forces have been pushing toward Hudaydah as part of the ongoing Saudi-led war against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, which began in March 2015.