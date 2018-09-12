Nine labourers dead in coal mine blast in Pakistan

The details given by the news reports informed, in an incident that took place in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed at least nine people and trapped two others in a coal mine explosion.

A part of the mine collapsed following the explosion triggered by the accumulation of methane gas produced from the coals, news reports.

The incident happened in the Akhrowal area of Kohat. The police said 11 workers were working in the mine when the explosion took place. Efforts were underway to save the two trapped labourers.

Earlier on August 13, seven labourers were killed and nine others critically injured in a coal mine explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.