Nine militants and seven soldiers dead in Pakistan anti-terror operation

Kabul: According to the information given by the Pakistan Army, in an incident that took place in North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan killed nine militants and seven soldiers after an anti-terrorism operation was carried out in the area.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement late Saturday said the security forces launched the operation in Gharlamai and Spera Kunar Algad, as per the report.

The ISPR said a group of terrorists was reported to have infiltrated into Pakistan and was hiding in a compound in the district.

“The area has been cleared and identification of killed terrorists is in progress,” the statement state.

However, it remained unclear to which militant group the slain terrorists belonged to.