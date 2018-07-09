Nirbhaya case: SC upholds death penalty for accused

A three-judge bench of the Supreme court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice R Bhanumathi on Monday upheld the death sentence given to three of four convicts in the horrific December 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape.

While delivering the verdict and dismissing the review petition, the top court said, “No grounds have been made out to allow the petition”. Strongly stating its position on the matter, the apex court added, ” No review petition can be considered expect error apparent on the face of record”.

Minutes after the verdict was delivered, the lawyer for the accused, AP Singh, came out with a shocking argument that has invited anger not only in India but across the globe. Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Singh said the verdict was injustice to the accused. Blaming the media and citing “media pressure”, Singh said ” “this is not justice for all”.