Nitin Gadkari faints at an event in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar

Union minister Nitin Gadkari today fainted at an event in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar. Gadkari was on a stage when he fainted and almost fell down.

Gadkari was then taken to a hospital and a team of doctors is presently attending the union minister and has been later said to be stable.

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who was also on the stage, caught hold of Gadkari. The minister for Road Transport and Highways was the guest of honour at Rahul Agricultural Colleg and was there to participate for the convocation ceremony.