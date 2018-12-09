No living creature is imperfect, says Badshah

Mumbai: Bollywood rapper Badshah who has given numerous numbers of hit songs to the industry, said that he has never come across any imperfect women and in fact no living creature is imperfect, God has made everyone in a certain way.

Asked if the subtle comment on embracing imperfection is a conscious effort from his side, Badshah told media here: “Never have I ever come across any woman who is imperfect! They are unique. In fact, not just women, I would say no living creature is imperfect. God has made all of us in a certain way, and we are all unique. I see no reason to find fault in that.

“So, I can write lyrics like ‘…lagti hai flaw’, because there is no flaw! The imperfection lies in the way society perceives things. Trust me, the person who sings his/her heart out, laughs loud and dances like no one is watching, is the beautiful one. Nothing else really matters.”

Badshah recently collaborated with international music group Now United to create a song “How We Do It” with Pepsi India.

He said: “When I look at these kids, I feel so happy to see how they look at life. They do not have an opinion on everything and their mind is very neutral. They enjoy the smallest things in life. After they arrived here at the hotel, they were enjoying the view, seeing the sunset, they were mesmerised and excited to try out new food here.

“For me, these views, a sunset in Mumbai, the traffic and everything is so normal in the first place, but later realised how excited they are about life. The fact is, we should always be like that because life is a gift,” said Badshah, who has delivered several hit songs like “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” and “Selfie Le Le Re”.