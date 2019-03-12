New Delhi: Speaking on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that no sacrifice is too great in this endeavour, no effort is too little; this battle will be won.

Gandhi said the CWC has resolved the defeat the RSS/BJP ideology. “No sacrifice is too great in this endeavour; no effort too little; this battle will be won,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter following the Congress strategy meet.

The Congress president’s comment comes amid talks for alliance with other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are contesting the Lok Sabha polls together in Uttar Pradesh. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is also part of the grand-alliance.

There have been talks over accommodating the Congress in the alliance to keep the anti-BJP vote in Uttar Pradesh intact. Similarly, the Aam Aadmi Party has been calling for an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, which has seven parliamentary seats.

The Delhi Congress leadership is not in favour of having a tie with the AAP. The Delhi unit has rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s call for an alliance. However, the AAP has kept its options open for fighting the Lok Sabha elections with the Congress to challenge the BJP, which had won all the parliamentary seats in 2014 in Delhi.

At the Congress strategy meet in Gujarat, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the party should highlight the achievements of the UPA government that was in power at the Centre from 2004 to 2014.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he plays victim card but the people of this country are the real victims of his policies. She stressed that the Congress should move forward with a new vision.

The Congress has been trying to corner the Modi government over a range of issues including demonetisation, rollout of the goods and services tax (GST), Rafale deal, agrarian distress and unemployment.