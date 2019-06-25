“No stone will be left unturned to fulfill dream of housing for all”: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today went on to say that the government has ushered a new paradigm in development and “no stone will be left unturned to fulfil the dream of housing for all”.

Modi tweeted: “Four years ago today we started important initiatives PM Awas Yojana, AMRUT, Smart Cities with the aim of #TransformingUrbanLandscape in India.”

The tweet elaborated that the infrastructure initiatives have not only helped the nation to usher in a new paradigm of urban development “but have also transformed crores of lives”.

Elaborating, he said: “These initiatives have seen record investment, speed, use of technology and public participation.”

He emphasized that the government had an incremental view on further improving the urban infrastructure and no stone will be left unturned in this pursuit, “which will give wings to crores of aspirations”.

The BJP said separately that a total investment of Rs 4.83 lakh crore was made for construction sector in projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana during 2015-19.