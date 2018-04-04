Nobody would do a better job at playing Sanjay than Ranbir: Suniel Shetty

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Suniel Shetty who is known for his films in the past, said that nobody would do a better job at playing Sanjay Dutt in the biopic than Ranbir. While talking to the media when asked if there will ever be a film on his life, Suniel Shetty went on to say: “I don’t think its worthy, but Sanjay’s biopic is happening and I think nobody else would do a better job at playing Sanjay than Ranbir.…

While talking to the media when asked if there will ever be a film on his life, Suniel Shetty went on to say: “I don’t think its worthy, but Sanjay’s biopic is happening and I think nobody else would do a better job at playing Sanjay than Ranbir. I saw Ranbir’s pictures and he looks exactly like Sanjay.”

The actor appreciated Ranbir Kapoor for his excellent acceptance of the character he will be playing in the biopic of Sanjay Dutt.

Suniel was present at the semi-final of the Wheelchair Cricket Series between India and Bangladesh yesterday.